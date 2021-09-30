Drug dealer gets 10 years in 2017 overdose death

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man has been convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to 10 years in prison after selling fentanyl-laced heroin to a woman who died after taking the drugs in 2017.

Bernard Joseph Mullen was convicted and sentenced Sept. 24 to 9.9 years in prison followed by two years of probation, the state attorney’s office said.

The investigation into the death of 58-year-old Deborah Campbell began in July 2017. EMTs were called to her home on reports she was in medical distress but on arriving, found Campbell dead.

Detectives found syringes, a used spoon and heroin at the scene. On her phone, detectives say they found evidence that she had purchased the drugs from 52-year-old Mullen.

Detectives interviewed Mullen and they say he admitted selling Campbell heroin, but denied cutting it with fentanyl. An autopsy determined fentanyl caused the overdose that killed Campbell.

Mullen was charged in June 2018 with manslaughter, but the sheriff’s office worked with the state attorney’s office to upgrade Mullen’s charge to first degree murder.

