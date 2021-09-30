Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Drug dealer gets 10 years in 2017 overdose death

Bernard Mullen
Bernard Mullen(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man has been convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to 10 years in prison after selling fentanyl-laced heroin to a woman who died after taking the drugs in 2017.

Bernard Joseph Mullen was convicted and sentenced Sept. 24 to 9.9 years in prison followed by two years of probation, the state attorney’s office said.

The investigation into the death of 58-year-old Deborah Campbell began in July 2017. EMTs were called to her home on reports she was in medical distress but on arriving, found Campbell dead.

Detectives found syringes, a used spoon and heroin at the scene. On her phone, detectives say they found evidence that she had purchased the drugs from 52-year-old Mullen.

Detectives interviewed Mullen and they say he admitted selling Campbell heroin, but denied cutting it with fentanyl. An autopsy determined fentanyl caused the overdose that killed Campbell.

Mullen was charged in June 2018 with manslaughter, but the sheriff’s office worked with the state attorney’s office to upgrade Mullen’s charge to first degree murder.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search for Laundrie at Florida nature preserve ended for the night Friday. (Source: CNN...
Laundrie family checked into Pinellas Co. campground days after Brian’s return
Red Tide on Lido Beach - Taken August 5, 2021
Elevated levels of red tide found at local beaches
Courtesy of North Port Police Department
North Port Police Department successfully avoids ‘dangerous situation’
FILE
FHP: 2 dead after accident on State Route 64 in Manatee County
An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet

Latest News

Many agencies across the country say the steady blue lights have helped to deter crime.
Gas leak near Cattleman Road and Center Pointe Drive in Sarasota County
Sheriff Grady Judd
Sheriff Grady Judd: ‘Polk County would have never let Brian Laundrie out of our sight’
Cory Lee Murphy
Multiple agencies work to capture felon accused of sexually battering child
Angelo Zappacosta
Laundrie neighbor allegedly assaulted protester, police say