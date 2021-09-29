Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Trinity Catholic School teacher arrested on charges of child pornography, placed on administrative leave

The Diocese says Mark Clow has been placed on administrative leave and is not permitted to be...
The Diocese says Mark Clow has been placed on administrative leave and is not permitted to be on campus until an investigation is complete.(Leon County Sheriff's Office)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a 54-year-old man on charges of child pornography.

In a statement, The Catholic Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee says the man is a teacher at Trinity Catholic School in Tallahassee, Mark Clow, and has been placed on administrative leave and is not permitted to be on campus until an investigation is complete.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the allegation. Our prayers go out to Mr. Clow’s family, the Trinity School community and all involved in this disheartening situation. The safety of our children is of the utmost importance to all of us at Trinity Catholic School,” Trinity Catholic Principal Tommy Bridges said.

LCSO says on July 26, the department received a tip that a user had uploaded three files containing child sexual abuse material.

Deputies say they were able to link those files, as well as several additional files, to Clow.

Authorities say on September 24, a search warrant was obtained for Clow’s home and the warrant was executed on Wednesday.

According to the LCSO, Clow admitted to both possessing and transmitting child pornography through an online chat during an interview. Officials say his laptop corroborated his confession.

Clow is facing charges of possession of child pornography (five counts) and transmission of child pornography.

Clow was arrested and taken to the Leon County Detention Facility.

If you have any information related to Clow, contact the Leon County Sheriff’s Department at 850-606-3300.

You can read the Diocese’s full statement below or by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search for Laundrie at Florida nature preserve ended for the night Friday. (Source: CNN...
Laundrie family checked into Pinellas Co. campground days after Brian’s return
FILE
FHP: 2 dead after accident on State Route 64 in Manatee County
Current understanding about how the virus that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)...
Doctors Hospital of Sarasota changing visitation policy
The family of Gabby Petito show tattoos they got Monday.
Family thanks FBI, media for their help in finding Gabby Petito
Douglas Ben Sanders
North Port man faces child porn charges

Latest News

Dog the Bounty Hunter appeared at Brian Laundrie’s parents’ house on Saturday.
‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ star Duane Chapman assisting with search for Brian Laundrie
Red Tide on Lido Beach - Taken August 5, 2021
Elevated levels of red tide found at local beaches
Courtesy of North Port Police Department
North Port Police Department successfully avoids ‘dangerous situation’
Charlotte County Sheriff's Office SWAT team members responded to a call Tuesday that turned out...
Charlotte SWAT team pranked with “swatting” call