Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Reports: United Airlines expected to terminate nearly 600 unvaccinated employees for noncompliance

The airline’s 67,000 U.S.-based employees faced a Sept. 27 deadline for getting vaccinated or...
The airline’s 67,000 U.S.-based employees faced a Sept. 27 deadline for getting vaccinated or face termination or unpaid leave.(Source: AP Photo/David Zalubowski, file, CNN)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Though United Airlines says nearly 99% of its employees have been vaccinated for COVID-19, several reports say just under 600 employees will be terminated for noncompliance.

Company officials do not believe the reduction in its workforce will affect airline operations.

United has begun the separation process for employees who have not uploaded a record of at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot.

CNN says six workers who sought religious or medical exemptions filed suit in federal court claiming they were discriminated against.

Those employees will be allowed to remain active until at least Oct. 8, when a hearing on the lawsuit is scheduled.

When United made the announcement in August, it was the first U.S. airline to require the vaccine for its workforce, according to the Washington Post.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Most Read

Search for Laundrie at Florida nature preserve ended for the night Friday. (Source: CNN...
Laundrie family checked into Pinellas Co. campground days after Brian’s return
FILE
FHP: 2 dead after accident on State Route 64 in Manatee County
The family of Gabby Petito show tattoos they got Monday.
Family thanks FBI, media for their help in finding Gabby Petito
Current understanding about how the virus that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)...
Doctors Hospital of Sarasota changing visitation policy
Douglas Ben Sanders
North Port man faces child porn charges

Latest News

A man walks past a public awareness sign for wearing protective masks and washing hands to help...
New COVID cases drop 10% globally, UN says
NASA says a fireball was visible 48 miles above the ocean off Camp Lejeune and was moving at...
WATCH: Fireball moving 32,000 mph spotted on camera
Danish artist makes off with pile of cash intended to be art
This photo provided by Orange County Sheriff's Office shows Miya Marcano in Orlando, Fla. A...
Search continues for missing college student in Florida
President Joe Biden speaks about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining Room...
Biden digs in with fellow Dems seeking deal on $3.5T plan