PHOTOS: 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World approaching

ORLANDO, Fla. (WWSB) - The 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World is on Friday, Oct. 1, and since it opened, it has become a huge attraction for Florida residents and visitors. The park and resort first opened on Oct. 1, 1971.

“May Walt Disney World bring joy and inspiration and new knowledge to all who come to this happy place... A Magic Kingdom where the young at heart of all ages can laugh and play and learn together.”

Starting on Friday, Walt Disney World will be starting its 18-month long celebration! This celebration will include classic favorites and exciting new adventures, according to the WDW website. A lot of characters will also be getting new looks for the celebration!

Below, you can find multiple galleries of the history of Walt Disney World! And go ahead, share your photos with us! Click here to share the experiences you’ve had over the years at the “Happiest Place on Earth!” Your photos could end up in a gallery on this story and could end up on air!

Magic Kingdom Park Through the Years

Epcot Through the Years

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park Through the Years

Disney’s Hollywood Studios Through the Years

50th Anniversary Celebration

