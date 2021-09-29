North Port Police Department successfully avoids ‘dangerous situation’

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The North Port Police Department successfully avoided a “dangerous situation” this week.

On Monday night, officers were called to a home on McMinn Street for a report of an adult female with a gun who was threatening to hurt her family.

A dangerous situation ends peacefully thanks to quick thinking and a planned response. Monday night, NPPD was called to... Posted by North Port Police Department on Wednesday, September 29, 2021

When officers arrived, they heard gunshots coming from inside the residence. When trying to approach, the woman threatened to hurt herself.

North Port Police Department’s Special Response Team and Crisis Negotiation Team worked to contain the area and talk with the woman. After hours, police said the woman came out and surrendered.

There were no injuries reported.

