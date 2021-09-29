Elevated levels of red tide found at local beaches

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - According to the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County, there are elevated levels of red tide at local beaches.

These beaches include the following:

Longboat Key

Bird Key Park/Ringling Causeway

North Lido

Lido Casino

South Lido

Nokomis Beach

North Jetty

Venice Beach

Service Club

Venice Fishing Pier

Brohard Park

Caspersen

Manasota Key

Blind Pass

Some people may have mild respiratory symptoms. Those who have existing breathing problems might experience more severe effects. Normally, those symptoms disappear once you leave the beach or go inside.

The department is now recommending the following:

Do not swim around dead fish

If you have chronic respiratory problems, consider staying away from the beach

Do not harvest or eat molluscan shellfish and distressed or dead fish

Keep pets and livestock away from water, seafoam, and dead sea life

