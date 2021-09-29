Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Elevated levels of red tide found at local beaches

Red Tide on Lido Beach - Taken August 5, 2021
Red Tide on Lido Beach - Taken August 5, 2021(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - According to the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County, there are elevated levels of red tide at local beaches.

These beaches include the following:

  • Longboat Key
  • Bird Key Park/Ringling Causeway
  • North Lido
  • Lido Casino
  • South Lido
  • Nokomis Beach
  • North Jetty
  • Venice Beach
  • Service Club
  • Venice Fishing Pier
  • Brohard Park
  • Caspersen
  • Manasota Key
  • Blind Pass

Some people may have mild respiratory symptoms. Those who have existing breathing problems might experience more severe effects. Normally, those symptoms disappear once you leave the beach or go inside.

The department is now recommending the following:

  • Do not swim around dead fish
  • If you have chronic respiratory problems, consider staying away from the beach
  • Do not harvest or eat molluscan shellfish and distressed or dead fish
  • Keep pets and livestock away from water, seafoam, and dead sea life

