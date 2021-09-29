Elevated levels of red tide found at local beaches
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - According to the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County, there are elevated levels of red tide at local beaches.
These beaches include the following:
- Longboat Key
- Bird Key Park/Ringling Causeway
- North Lido
- Lido Casino
- South Lido
- Nokomis Beach
- North Jetty
- Venice Beach
- Service Club
- Venice Fishing Pier
- Brohard Park
- Caspersen
- Manasota Key
- Blind Pass
Some people may have mild respiratory symptoms. Those who have existing breathing problems might experience more severe effects. Normally, those symptoms disappear once you leave the beach or go inside.
The department is now recommending the following:
- Do not swim around dead fish
- If you have chronic respiratory problems, consider staying away from the beach
- Do not harvest or eat molluscan shellfish and distressed or dead fish
- Keep pets and livestock away from water, seafoam, and dead sea life
