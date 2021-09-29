Dry air remains in place into the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The dry air that has changed our weather from humid and wet to dry and crisp will remain in place through at least Friday. A few high clouds will stream past from storm activity along the northern Gulf coast but these clouds will not produce rain. Additional atmospheric moisture is required before rain chances can be returned to the forecast and sufficient moisture is not likely until the weekend. Even then, the amount of moisture will only be marginal, and other than a few isolated showers, we should remain dry for most folks.

The tropics continue to be active but without concern for Florida. The active tropical weather will remain far away from our coast for the next 5 to 7 days. October can be an active time for the Gulf coast, as tropical development shifts to western parts of the Atlantic basin.

