Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Dry air remains in place into the weekend

Scalzi open
Scalzi open
By John Scalzi
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The dry air that has changed our weather from humid and wet to dry and crisp will remain in place through at least Friday. A few high clouds will stream past from storm activity along the northern Gulf coast but these clouds will not produce rain. Additional atmospheric moisture is required before rain chances can be returned to the forecast and sufficient moisture is not likely until the weekend. Even then, the amount of moisture will only be marginal, and other than a few isolated showers, we should remain dry for most folks.

The tropics continue to be active but without concern for Florida. The active tropical weather will remain far away from our coast for the next 5 to 7 days. October can be an active time for the Gulf coast, as tropical development shifts to western parts of the Atlantic basin.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search for Laundrie at Florida nature preserve ended for the night Friday. (Source: CNN...
Laundrie family checked into Pinellas Co. campground days after Brian’s return
FILE
FHP: 2 dead after accident on State Route 64 in Manatee County
The family of Gabby Petito show tattoos they got Monday.
Family thanks FBI, media for their help in finding Gabby Petito
Current understanding about how the virus that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)...
Doctors Hospital of Sarasota changing visitation policy
Douglas Ben Sanders
North Port man faces child porn charges

Latest News

Sam looks to generate big surf along east coast of U.S.
Dry conditions continue on Wednesday
Sam looks to push east of Bermuda
WWSB ABC7 First Alert Weather 6 p.m. Tuesday 9/28/2021
Scalzi open
Dry air lowers morning temperatures and keeps afternoons pleasant into the weekend
WEATHER
First Alert Weather - 11:00pm September 28, 2021