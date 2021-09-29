Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ star Duane Chapman assisting with search for Brian Laundrie

Dog the Bounty Hunter appeared at Brian Laundrie’s parents’ house on Saturday.
Dog the Bounty Hunter appeared at Brian Laundrie’s parents’ house on Saturday.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After making an appearance at the family home of the person of interest in the disappearance and death of Gabrielle Petito, reality television star and bounty hunter Duane Chapman is joining the search.

Chapman is not licensed as a bail agent in Florida, he has offered to aide the search. Laundrie, who has a federal warrant for bank fraud, is the person of interest in the death of Gabby Petito. The pair were on a cross country road trip and Brian returned to North Port on Sept. 1 without Gabby.

Brian Laundrie was reported missing last Friday. On Saturday Sept. 26, Chapman went to the Laundrie home in North Port and knocked on the door. No one answered.

Information obtained by ABC7 shows that the Laundrie family checked into a camping site in Pinellas County with reservations from Sept. 6 through Sept. 8. Their attorney says all three left Sept. 7.

Chapman’s publicity group says he and his team are searching an island near Fort De Soto Park and that K-9s have been brought in to assist. His daughter Lyssa tweeted, saying they will be searching the area until dark.

Chapman has also established a tip line for info on Laundrie’s whereabouts. 1-833-TELLDOG.

“It doesn’t matter who catches him,” said Dog this afternoon. “We just want to do everything we can to help bring Brian in safely.”

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search for Laundrie at Florida nature preserve ended for the night Friday. (Source: CNN...
Laundrie family checked into Pinellas Co. campground days after Brian’s return
FILE
FHP: 2 dead after accident on State Route 64 in Manatee County
Current understanding about how the virus that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)...
Doctors Hospital of Sarasota changing visitation policy
The family of Gabby Petito show tattoos they got Monday.
Family thanks FBI, media for their help in finding Gabby Petito
Douglas Ben Sanders
North Port man faces child porn charges

Latest News

Red Tide on Lido Beach - Taken August 5, 2021
Elevated levels of red tide found at local beaches
The Diocese says Mark Clow has been placed on administrative leave and is not permitted to be...
Trinity Catholic School teacher arrested on charges of child pornography, placed on administrative leave
Courtesy of North Port Police Department
North Port Police Department successfully avoids ‘dangerous situation’
Charlotte County Sheriff's Office SWAT team members responded to a call Tuesday that turned out...
Charlotte SWAT team pranked with “swatting” call