Discovering the Suncoast - Mosquitoes on the Suncoast

Discovering the Suncoast September 29, 2021
By Mike Modrick
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Never use a cannon to kill a mosquito. Allegedly, Confucius said that over 2,000 years ago. Here on the Suncoast, we have many ways to control skeeters, including the mosquito fish, but no cannons. Do you have an idea for Discovering the Suncoast? Send me an email to Discovering@MySuncoast.com!

You can sign up for alerts in Sarasota County when airplanes are flying overhead to spray. Here’s the link for that:

https://www.scgov.net/government/health-and-human-services/mosquito-management-services

In Manatee County, here’s the link for mosquito control:

http://www.manateemosquito.com/

