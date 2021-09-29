DeSoto County another step closer to banning gypstacks

ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - DeSoto County Commissioners took another step toward banning gypstacks, as the first reading of an ordinance banning them passed unanimously on Tuesday night.

“I’m for any ordinance that stops the flow of toxins down the river I love, and that I grew up on, and that I had to watch slowly die,” said Paul DeGaeta, a co-founder of PREACH, the Peace River-Charlotte Harbor Environmental Awareness Group.

Many residents voiced their support for the ordinance, which would ban gypstacks, which are hills made of hazardous waste left over from phosphate mining operations. Some Mosaic personnel were on hand, listening to residents, saying there’s been lot of confusion as it relates to gypstacks and Mosaic.

“There are no mine plans that include gypstacks at any of our mine sites, at any of our operational footprints where we have mines,” said Jackie Barron, a public affairs manager for Mosaic.

Area residents are still concerned, saying Mosaic has harmed the environment and waterways.

“If you go look at Polk County, Hardee County and Manatee County where the phosphate mining is happening, it is terrible,” said Tim Ritchie, Founder and President of March Against Mosaic. “Our beautiful Florida looks like it has been absolutely raped and destroyed, the truth is, it has.”

“I think this is a good move on behalf of DeSoto County. I think other counties should actively work toward halting the expansions of mines and work to better regulate existing gypstacks,” said Justin Bloom with Suncoast Waterkeeper.

A second hearing and final vote on this ordinance are expected to take place sometime in October, then after that Mosaic will have another workshop in November.

