Charlotte SWAT team pranked with “swatting” call

Charlotte County Sheriff's Office SWAT team members responded to a call Tuesday that turned out...
Charlotte County Sheriff's Office SWAT team members responded to a call Tuesday that turned out to be a hoax.(Charlotte County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Charlotte County homeowner and a sheriff’s office SWAT team were the victims of an apparent prank “swatting” call Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

County 911 dispatchers received a call at about 5 p.m., from a man saying he had just shot his father and was suicidal, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies immediately responded to a home in the Shell Creek RV Resort and Marina on Washington Loop Road.

After a complete search of the area, it was determined that the caller who claimed to be “Joshua Wilson” is not a resident of the park and has no relation to the homeowner at the address where deputies were dispatched. The homeowner was extremely cooperative and understanding of the situation, the sheriff’s office said.

An additional address for a Joshua Wilson was checked by the Punta Gorda Police Department but was boarded up and deemed unoccupied.

The phone number provided by dispatch was checked with no success identifying an owner or location, officials said.

Deputies say this is part of a recent trend of “swatting,” calling the police on an innocent person with a false claim that the individual is an active shooter, kidnapper, or another type of hostile criminal.

Livestream gamers are a common target for swatting since it allows the person calling the police to see the results of their call immediately.

Swatters could face five to 15 years in prison, depending on the cost incurred by law enforcement and whether the incident resulted in bodily harm or death.

The investigation continues.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

