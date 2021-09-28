What does the ‘Gabby Petito Foundation’ hope to do?

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - During a press conference Tuesday, The Petito and Schmidt families announced their plans to start a foundation in honor of their daughter Gabby.

Gabrielle went missing on a cross country road trip and her remains were found and positively identified in Wyoming. Her fiancé is the person of interest in the case.

The foundation, whose website is under construction, will be aimed at helping missing individuals but the project is still in the early stages of development. You can click here to keep an eye on the site.

In a news conference at the New York office of the family’s lawyer, the family revealed tattoos they had gotten Monday night, that were designed by Gabby that say “Let it Be,” and “Believe.”

“I want her with me,” Gabby’s mother, Nichole Schmidt, said.

You can also mail donations to:

Gabby Petito Foundation

P.O. Box One, Blue Point, New York 11715, United States

