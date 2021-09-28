Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Texas man admits to 5 killings, felt compelled to sacrifice

This undated photo provided by the Fort Worth Police Department shows Jason Thornburg....
This undated photo provided by the Fort Worth Police Department shows Jason Thornburg. Thornburg, arrested in the deaths of three people whose dismembered bodies were discovered in a burning dumpster the week before in Texas, confessed to those slayings and two others, police said Tuesday Sept. 28, 2021.(Fort Worth Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a man has confessed to killing three people whose dismembered bodies were found in a burning dumpster in Texas, as well as his roommate and girlfriend, saying he felt compelled to sacrifice them.

Jason Thornburg was arrested Monday on a capital murder charge in the deaths of the three people whose bodies were found in the dumpster on Sept. 22.

Fort Worth police say while questioning the 41-year-old Thornburg about those killings, he also admitted to killing his roommate in Texas and girlfriend in Arizona.

Thornburg is being held on $1 million bond. Jail records do not list his attorney.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of Gabby Petito show tattoos they got Monday.
Family thanks FBI, media for their help in finding Gabby Petito
The Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport is growing faster than it ever has, and right now,...
SRQ Airport raising parking rates starting Friday
Dog the Bounty Hunter appeared at Brian Laundrie’s parents’ house on Saturday.
How do bail agents operate in Florida?
(Source: Pexels)
Roadwork near Sarasota Square Mall to squeeze traffic until Thursday
Randall Thurman, 34, a registered sex offender, was killed in a vehicle collided with an...
Good Samaritan helps deputies track down Amber Alert suspect killed in pursuit with authorities

Latest News

Sam looks to generate big surf along east coast of U.S.
Dry conditions continue on Wednesday
In remarks before Congress, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley calls the 20-year war in...
Joint Chiefs chairman calls Afghan war a ‘strategic failure’
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley speaks during a Senate Armed Services...
Milley defends calls to Chinese at end of Trump presidency
Military leaders testify on Afghanistan