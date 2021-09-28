Texas man admits to 5 killings, felt compelled to sacrifice

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a man has confessed to killing three people whose dismembered bodies were found in a burning dumpster in Texas, as well as his roommate and girlfriend, saying he felt compelled to sacrifice them.

Jason Thornburg was arrested Monday on a capital murder charge in the deaths of the three people whose bodies were found in the dumpster on Sept. 22.

Fort Worth police say while questioning the 41-year-old Thornburg about those killings, he also admitted to killing his roommate in Texas and girlfriend in Arizona.

Thornburg is being held on $1 million bond. Jail records do not list his attorney.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.