Protestors gather outside of the home of Brian Laundrie

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Voices of concern filled the air around the home of Brian Laundrie on Monday, as protestors gathered outside the home starting at 8 a.m. Monday morning and the keeping the charge up every hour until 6. p.m. in the evening. Protestor Andra Griffin said their goal and reason for the protest is justice.

“We want answers ‚we are demanding justice for gabby,” said Griffin. “We want them to cooperate with the law enforcement and let them know what they know.”

According to a recent statement from the Laundrie family attorney. “Chris and Roberta Laundrie do not know where Brian is. They are concerned about Brian and hope the FBI can locate him. The speculation by the public and some in the press that the parents assisted Brian in leaving the family home or in avoiding arrest on a warrant that was issued after Brian had already been missing for several days is just wrong.”

Over at the Petito memorial in front of North Port City Hall, people such as Brenda Canova said she is happy to see protestors hoping it will ultimately bring some light on the situation.

“I am thankful for them because hopefully, they can let the police know where their son is, so they can put an end to this,” said Canova.

Which griffin said at the end of the day all they want are answers.

“I am tired, I am exhausted but it’s what we need to do. We’ll do anything it takes to get some answers for this family,” said Griffin.

