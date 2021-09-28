Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Pedestrian struck, killed by driver who had been shot

By WISN Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WISN) - A pedestrian was struck and killed in Milwaukee when driver lost control of his car after being shot in the chest, according to police.

It happened while 35-year-old Jamaul Jones was trying to help his brother push his car out of the way after it broke down in traffic Saturday night.

Witnesses say he was in or next to the median, when a silver car crossed into the wrong lane and struck him, hurling his body nearly 200 feet and killing him instantly. The car then came to a stop after slamming into a landscaping truck.

Surveillance video from nearby shows Jones landing on the ground and bystanders going to see if they could help, but there was nothing they could do.

Several witnesses say other people went to the reckless driver and pulled him from the car. They started to viciously assault him before realizing that he’d already been shot.

Police say it turns out the man had been shot in the chest and was in the process of fleeing from that scene when he crashed into Jones.

The 27-year-old driver is still in critical condition.

Meanwhile, Jones’ mother said he was a father of two kids, a boy and a girl, and was devoted to his family.

She said he died doing something typical for Jones, coming to the aid of a friend whose car had broken down and needed help.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting and crash are under investigation.

No arrests have been made so far in connection with the shooting.

Copyright 2021 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dog the Bounty Hunter appeared at Brian Laundrie’s parents’ house on Saturday.
How do bail agents operate in Florida?
The Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport is growing faster than it ever has, and right now,...
SRQ Airport raising parking rates starting Friday
Searchers gather at Carlton Reserve Friday to resume the search for Brian Laundrie.
FBI now leading search for Laundrie at Carlton Reserve, Petito family to hold news conference Tuesday
Randall Thurman, 34, a registered sex offender, was killed in a vehicle collided with an...
Good Samaritan helps deputies track down Amber Alert suspect killed in pursuit with authorities
Dog the Bounty Hunter was captured at the Laundrie's family house, Saturday.
Dog the Bounty Hunter appeared at Brian Laundrie’s family house

Latest News

United States Olympic gymnast Simone Biles testifies during a Senate Judiciary hearing about...
Simone Biles says she should’ve quit gymnastics team before Olympics
In this Sept. 14, 2021 photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to...
Manchin, Sinema to meet with Biden in talks to trim $3.5T
Some vaccine mandates seem to have converted hesitant workers, but employers are still dealing...
Employer vaccine mandates convert some workers, but not all
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley speaks during a Senate Armed Services...
Milley defends calls to Chinese at end of Trump presidency
The health care system announced the mandatory vaccination program in July, stating all...
North Carolina health care system terminates more than 100 employees for being unvaccinated against COVID-19