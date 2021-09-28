Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

North Port man faces child porn charges

Douglas Ben Sanders
Douglas Ben Sanders(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A 57-year-old North Port man has been arrested after his girlfriend discovered hundreds of images of child pornography in a safe in his home, police say.

Douglas Ben Sanders is in the Sarasota County Jail facing 40 counts of possession of an image/video of child pornography.

North Port Police say Sanders’ girlfriend said she suspected he was cheating on her. While he was sleeping Sept. 26, she unlocked his cellphone and found what she believed to be child pornography.

When Sanders went to work the next day, the girlfriend went to Sanders’ home in the 7500 block of Joppa Street and entered using a key in her possession, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The woman found two safes inside his bedroom closet. After breaking into the safes, she said she found hundreds of photos printed from a computer of images depicting child pornography. She also found multiple computer hard drives and a plastic bag containing blue pills she believed to be Viagra.

The woman collected both safes and their contents and delivered them to North Port Police.

After obtaining search warrants, police found more than 30,000 images of child pornography on a single hard drive, the affidavit said.

Saunders is being held without bond, police said.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Searchers gather at Carlton Reserve Friday to resume the search for Brian Laundrie.
FBI now leading search for Laundrie at Carlton Reserve, Petito family to hold news conference Tuesday
The Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport is growing faster than it ever has, and right now,...
SRQ Airport raising parking rates starting Friday
Dog the Bounty Hunter appeared at Brian Laundrie’s parents’ house on Saturday.
How do bail agents operate in Florida?
Randall Thurman, 34, a registered sex offender, was killed in a vehicle collided with an...
Good Samaritan helps deputies track down Amber Alert suspect killed in pursuit with authorities
(Source: Pexels)
Roadwork near Sarasota Square Mall to squeeze traffic until Thursday

Latest News

According to Miramar police, the plane came down on Palm Avenue, just north of Miramar Parkway.
Two survive plane crash in South Florida
North Port, Florida, resident Brian Laundrie talks with Moab, Utah police officers Aug. 12 as...
Moab police chief on leave as probe into Petito encounter continues
Protestor
Protestors gather outside of the home of Brian Laundrie
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6:30am Tuesday September 28
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6:30am Tuesday September 28