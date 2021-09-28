North Port man faces child porn charges

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A 57-year-old North Port man has been arrested after his girlfriend discovered hundreds of images of child pornography in a safe in his home, police say.

Douglas Ben Sanders is in the Sarasota County Jail facing 40 counts of possession of an image/video of child pornography.

North Port Police say Sanders’ girlfriend said she suspected he was cheating on her. While he was sleeping Sept. 26, she unlocked his cellphone and found what she believed to be child pornography.

When Sanders went to work the next day, the girlfriend went to Sanders’ home in the 7500 block of Joppa Street and entered using a key in her possession, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The woman found two safes inside his bedroom closet. After breaking into the safes, she said she found hundreds of photos printed from a computer of images depicting child pornography. She also found multiple computer hard drives and a plastic bag containing blue pills she believed to be Viagra.

The woman collected both safes and their contents and delivered them to North Port Police.

After obtaining search warrants, police found more than 30,000 images of child pornography on a single hard drive, the affidavit said.

Saunders is being held without bond, police said.

