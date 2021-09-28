Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Man accused of killing Nassau County Deputy finally captured

Investigators are searching for 35-year-old Patrick McDowell and have warned the public that...
Investigators are searching for 35-year-old Patrick McDowell and have warned the public that he’s likely armed and dangerous.(Source: Nassau County Sheriff's Office via Twitter)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NASSAU COUNTY Fla. (WWSB) - The man accused of killing a Nassau County Deputy has been captured.

According to officials with the department confirmed that Patrick McDowell was found and arrested following a flood of tips. McDowell is accused of killing 29-year-old Deputy Joshua Moyers. He had been on the run for five days.

The incident led to a Florida Blue Alert,. According to the National Blue Alert System’s website, “The Blue Alert will provide the means to speed the apprehension of violent criminals who kill or seriously injure local, state, or federal law enforcement officers.”

This alert can also be used for “an officer who is missing in connection with the officer’s official duties.”

A Blue Alert will also be used for “an imminent and credible threat that an individual intends to cause the serious injury or death of a law enforcement officer.”

