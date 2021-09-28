MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - There is currently a major accident on State Route 64 in Manatee County, according to troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to Trooper Kenn Watson, it was a two-vehicle crash between a red pickup truck and a white Honda in Myakka City.

The traffic homicide team is on their way to the scene, and right now the condition of those involved is unknown.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.