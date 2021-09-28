Advertise With Us
Major accident on State Route 64 in Manatee County

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - There is currently a major accident on State Route 64 in Manatee County, according to troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to Trooper Kenn Watson, it was a two-vehicle crash between a red pickup truck and a white Honda in Myakka City.

The traffic homicide team is on their way to the scene, and right now the condition of those involved is unknown.

