Government officials split over Holmes Beach parking garage suggestion

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) -

A Manatee County commissioner suggests a parking garage would help out beachgoers, but the mayor of Holmes thinks that’s not the right call.

For one, she thinks a large garage wouldn’t fit the area’s aesthetic and on top of that she’s unsure that the already busy beaches can handle even more carloads of visitors.

“There’s no restrooms at any of these beach accesses,” Mayor Judy Titsworth said. “There’s no lifeguards, there’s no refreshments, so how many bodies can we continue to accommodate parking wise that we don’t offer these accommodations.”

The city and county are still mulling over options to pave the way to the beach.

Titsworth said anyone with ideas is welcome to speak up at the next Manatee County commissioners court meeting.

