Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Government officials split over Holmes Beach parking garage suggestion

A Manatee County commissioner wrote a letter suggestion a parking garage to ease the parking...
A Manatee County commissioner wrote a letter suggestion a parking garage to ease the parking headaches near the beach, but the Mayor of Holmes is pumping the brakes on that notion.
By Shane Battis
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) -

A Manatee County commissioner suggests a parking garage would help out beachgoers, but the mayor of Holmes thinks that’s not the right call.

For one, she thinks a large garage wouldn’t fit the area’s aesthetic and on top of that she’s unsure that the already busy beaches can handle even more carloads of visitors.

“There’s no restrooms at any of these beach accesses,” Mayor Judy Titsworth said. “There’s no lifeguards, there’s no refreshments, so how many bodies can we continue to accommodate parking wise that we don’t offer these accommodations.”

The city and county are still mulling over options to pave the way to the beach.

Titsworth said anyone with ideas is welcome to speak up at the next Manatee County commissioners court meeting.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of Gabby Petito show tattoos they got Monday.
Family thanks FBI, media for their help in finding Gabby Petito
The Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport is growing faster than it ever has, and right now,...
SRQ Airport raising parking rates starting Friday
Dog the Bounty Hunter appeared at Brian Laundrie’s parents’ house on Saturday.
How do bail agents operate in Florida?
(Source: Pexels)
Roadwork near Sarasota Square Mall to squeeze traffic until Thursday
Randall Thurman, 34, a registered sex offender, was killed in a vehicle collided with an...
Good Samaritan helps deputies track down Amber Alert suspect killed in pursuit with authorities

Latest News

Sam looks to generate big surf along east coast of U.S.
Dry conditions continue on Wednesday
FILE
Major accident on State Route 64 in Manatee County
Search for Laundrie at Florida nature preserve ended for the night Friday. (Source: CNN...
Laundrie family checked into Pinellas Co. campground days after Brian’s return
Investigators are searching for 35-year-old Patrick McDowell and have warned the public that...
Man accused of killing Nassau County Deputy finally captured