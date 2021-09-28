Dry conditions continue on Wednesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - I don’t know about you but I really enjoyed the day on Tuesday. I know it was still in the upper 80′s but it was the low humidity that made a big difference for me. We can expect more of the same on Wednesday with lows in the mid to upper 60′s inland and low 70′s along the coast to start the day.

Some mid 60's possible well inland (WWSB)

We will have mostly sunny skies throughout much of the day with some high clouds moving through at times. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80′s to low 90′s with an east wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday looks to be nice once again but maybe just a touch more humidity bouncing back our way. Mostly sunny skies are expected through the morning with just a few clouds in the afternoon.

The weekend is looking great with only a 20% chance of a few late day showers from Friday through Sunday. Skies will generally sunny throughout the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80′s at the beaches and low 90′s inland. Winds will be picking up a bit out of the NE at 10-15 mph.

Disturbance # 2 the one to watch (National Hurricane Center)

Looking at long range forecast models I don’t really see any major or strong cold fronts headed our way as typically is the case, but we should see a better chance for some late day storms beginning Tuesday as some tropical moisture moves back in.

For boaters look for winds out of the east at 5-10 knots switching around to the NE at 10 later in the day. Seas will be 2 feet or less with a light chop on the waters.

In the tropics we continue to monitor major hurricane Sam with is going to stay a major storm over the next few days as it begins to turn to the north. It looks like Sam will pass well to the east of Bermuda by the end of the weekend. It will however generate some big surf along the U.S. east coast over the weekend causing some dangerous rip currents.

We are also watching several areas in the Atlantic at this time for possible development into tropical cyclones. Invest 91L which is in the south central Atlantic has an 80% chance for developing over the next 3 to 5 days as it moves to the WNW at 15 mph. The others will be storms that will not have any impacts on land during its life cycle.

