Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Dry air lowers morning temperatures and keeps afternoons pleasant into the weekend

By John Scalzi
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The surface and upper air pattern is driving dry air into the Suncoast and reducing the rain chances to next to nothing.

Because dry air does not hold on to heat well, our mornings for the next several mornings will be cooler and somewhat crisp. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s and the “feels like” temperatures will be about the same. This calm weather pattern will last for several days until the weekend.

At that point, some moisture will return and small rain chances will pop up in the forecast starting Friday and lingering into the next work week.

The tropics are busy. At this time of year, the development of systems in the far Atlantic begins to wind down, and activity shifts to the near Atlantic and Caribbean waters.

We will be watching that in October, a time when tropical activity historically tends to impact the Gulf and southern Atlantic coasts. However, currently, the three systems that might develop and the one major hurricane, Sam, in the Atlantic, are not forecast to affect the U.S.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dog the Bounty Hunter appeared at Brian Laundrie’s parents’ house on Saturday.
How do bail agents operate in Florida?
The Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport is growing faster than it ever has, and right now,...
SRQ Airport raising parking rates starting Friday
Searchers gather at Carlton Reserve Friday to resume the search for Brian Laundrie.
FBI now leading search for Laundrie at Carlton Reserve, Petito family to hold news conference Tuesday
Randall Thurman, 34, a registered sex offender, was killed in a vehicle collided with an...
Good Samaritan helps deputies track down Amber Alert suspect killed in pursuit with authorities
Dog the Bounty Hunter was captured at the Laundrie's family house, Saturday.
Dog the Bounty Hunter appeared at Brian Laundrie’s family house

Latest News

Looks to pass well NE of the Caribbean
A cooler start on Tuesday
6 p.m. weather forecast from Monday
WWSB ABC7 First Alert Weather Monday 9/27/2021
John Scalzi with First Alert Weather
Dry and stable air in place for the Suncoast
Dry overnight with temperatures falling into the lower 70's.
A week of warm and sunny weather