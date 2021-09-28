Dry air lowers morning temperatures and keeps afternoons pleasant into the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The surface and upper air pattern is driving dry air into the Suncoast and reducing the rain chances to next to nothing.

Because dry air does not hold on to heat well, our mornings for the next several mornings will be cooler and somewhat crisp. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s and the “feels like” temperatures will be about the same. This calm weather pattern will last for several days until the weekend.

At that point, some moisture will return and small rain chances will pop up in the forecast starting Friday and lingering into the next work week.

The tropics are busy. At this time of year, the development of systems in the far Atlantic begins to wind down, and activity shifts to the near Atlantic and Caribbean waters.

We will be watching that in October, a time when tropical activity historically tends to impact the Gulf and southern Atlantic coasts. However, currently, the three systems that might develop and the one major hurricane, Sam, in the Atlantic, are not forecast to affect the U.S.

