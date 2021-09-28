Advertise With Us
Doctors Hospital of Sarasota changing visitation policy

Current understanding about how the virus that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) spreads is largely based on what is known about similar coronaviruses. COVID-19 is a new disease and there is more to learn about how it spreads, the severity of illness it causes, and to what extent it may spread in the United States.(CDC)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Doctors Hospital of Sarasota has announced a change to its visitation policy.

Officials with the hospital said this is due to the decline in the number of COVID-19 cases in the community. The hospital is also treating fewer patients with COVID-19.

The new policy is similar to the one that was in place before the pandemic started.

Visiting hours will now be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.

  • ICU - No visitors
  • COVID-19 Patients - No visitors
  • Inpatient Units - Visitors are allowed
  • Emergency Room - One visitor per patient at one time
  • Patients Undergoing Procedures - One visitor per patient; visitors must wait in the designated waiting area and if a patient is admitted, the visitor can visit after the patient is admitted to their room.

All visitors will be required to wear masks.

You can find more information by clicking here.

