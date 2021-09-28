Doctors Hospital of Sarasota changing visitation policy

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Doctors Hospital of Sarasota has announced a change to its visitation policy.

Officials with the hospital said this is due to the decline in the number of COVID-19 cases in the community. The hospital is also treating fewer patients with COVID-19.

The new policy is similar to the one that was in place before the pandemic started.

Visiting hours will now be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.

ICU - No visitors

COVID-19 Patients - No visitors

Inpatient Units - Visitors are allowed

Emergency Room - One visitor per patient at one time

Patients Undergoing Procedures - One visitor per patient; visitors must wait in the designated waiting area and if a patient is admitted, the visitor can visit after the patient is admitted to their room.

All visitors will be required to wear masks.

