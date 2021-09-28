A cooler start on Tuesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We are now 6 days into Fall but it is still feeling warm out there. Typically we don’t see a big cold front until after the first week of October to bring a bit of a chill here along the Suncoast. The average high for this time of year is still 90 degrees and the low is 73 degrees.

Low humidity makes it feel more comfortable (WWSB)

For Tuesday look for plenty of sunshine as the dry air and high pressure remains in control. We will see some high cloudiness occasionally stream overhead but no chance for any rain. The high will once again be near 90 degrees with a low in the upper 60′s inland and winds out of the east at 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday and Thursday will be like Tuesday with plenty of sunshine and still warm with low humidity. With the dry air in place we can expect no real threat of any rainfall through Thursday. The high temperature will be in the upper 80s with lows in the low 70′s for most.

By Friday we will see a slight increase in moisture which will only bring a 20% chance for a slight chance for an isolated shower or two during the late afternoon.

The weekend is looking great with mostly sunny skies for both days and just a 20% chance for some late day rain. The high temperature will be close to what it is suppose to be in the upper 80′s.

Boating and beach weather is looking great! Expect winds out of the east at 10 knots to start the day subsiding to 5 knots by midday and then switching to the north at 10 knots late in afternoon. Seas will be less than 2 feet with a light chop out there.

To pass to the right of Bermuda (National Hurricane Center)

Hurricane Sam continues to gain strength as it moves to the NW and will pass well away from the Caribbean Islands. The latest forecast is calling for it to stay a major hurricane for the next 5 days as it eventually passes to the right of Bermuda later this week.

Disturbance number 2 and 3 likely to be named soon (National Hurricane Center)

We are also watching 3 disturbances in the Atlantic, two over the far eastern Atlantic which have an 80% chance of developing over the next 5 days. They will likely be named later this week. The last two names from the 1st. list are Victor and Wanda. None of these storms are expected to have any impact on us.

