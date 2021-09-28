Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

A cooler start on Tuesday

Tropics remain active
Looks to pass well NE of the Caribbean
Looks to pass well NE of the Caribbean(WWSB)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We are now 6 days into Fall but it is still feeling warm out there. Typically we don’t see a big cold front until after the first week of October to bring a bit of a chill here along the Suncoast. The average high for this time of year is still 90 degrees and the low is 73 degrees.

Low humidity makes it feel more comfortable
Low humidity makes it feel more comfortable(WWSB)

For Tuesday look for plenty of sunshine as the dry air and high pressure remains in control. We will see some high cloudiness occasionally stream overhead but no chance for any rain. The high will once again be near 90 degrees with a low in the upper 60′s inland and winds out of the east at 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday and Thursday will be like Tuesday with plenty of sunshine and still warm with low humidity. With the dry air in place we can expect no real threat of any rainfall through Thursday. The high temperature will be in the upper 80s with lows in the low 70′s for most.

By Friday we will see a slight increase in moisture which will only bring a 20% chance for a slight chance for an isolated shower or two during the late afternoon.

The weekend is looking great with mostly sunny skies for both days and just a 20% chance for some late day rain. The high temperature will be close to what it is suppose to be in the upper 80′s.

Boating and beach weather is looking great! Expect winds out of the east at 10 knots to start the day subsiding to 5 knots by midday and then switching to the north at 10 knots late in afternoon. Seas will be less than 2 feet with a light chop out there.

To pass to the right of Bermuda
To pass to the right of Bermuda(National Hurricane Center)

Hurricane Sam continues to gain strength as it moves to the NW and will pass well away from the Caribbean Islands. The latest forecast is calling for it to stay a major hurricane for the next 5 days as it eventually passes to the right of Bermuda later this week.

Disturbance number 2 and 3 likely to be named soon
Disturbance number 2 and 3 likely to be named soon(National Hurricane Center)

We are also watching 3 disturbances in the Atlantic, two over the far eastern Atlantic which have an 80% chance of developing over the next 5 days. They will likely be named later this week. The last two names from the 1st. list are Victor and Wanda. None of these storms are expected to have any impact on us.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

6 p.m. weather forecast from Monday
WWSB ABC7 First Alert Weather Monday 9/27/2021

Most Read

Patrick McDowell.
Florida Blue Alert issued for man suspected of killing deputy
Dog the Bounty Hunter was captured at the Laundrie's family house, Saturday.
Dog the Bounty Hunter appeared at Brian Laundrie’s family house
Dog the Bounty Hunter appeared at Brian Laundrie’s parents’ house on Saturday.
How do bail agents operate in Florida?
Graphic
Humidity drops, Red Tide is back and the tropics are hopping!
Police and the FBI are searching for Brian Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve in Florida.
Survival instructor: Laundrie could hide in Carlton Reserve for months with enough supplies

Latest News

6 p.m. weather forecast from Monday
WWSB ABC7 First Alert Weather Monday 9/27/2021
John Scalzi with First Alert Weather
Dry and stable air in place for the Suncoast
Dry overnight with temperatures falling into the lower 70's.
A week of warm and sunny weather
Dry overnight with temperatures falling into the lower 70's.
Wrapping up a sunny and warm weekend