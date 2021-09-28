Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Community cleanup set for Osprey/Vamo area

Sarasota County for Web wwsb generic
Sarasota County for Web wwsb generic(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County officials have announced a free community cleanup for the Osprey/Vamo area.

This cleanup will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 8 a.m. to Noon.

Dumpsters for residents in the area will be available at the following locations:

  • 300 N. Tamiami Trl. in Osprey
  • Grace Church located at 8521 Vamo Rd. in Sarasota
  • Across from Gulf Gate Public Library at 7112 Curtiss Ave. in Sarasota

Hazardous waste like paint and gas will not be accepted at those locations. However, it may be taken to the Sarasota County Chemical Collection Center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday through Saturday. The centers are located at 8750 Bee Ridge Rd. in Sarasota and 250 S. Jackson Rd. in Venice.

Electronics, appliances, computers, and tires no larger than 25x16 will be accepted the 300 N. Tamiami Trl. location.

For more information, you can contact the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 or click here.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of Gabby Petito show tattoos they got Monday.
Family thanks FBI, media for their help in finding Gabby Petito
The Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport is growing faster than it ever has, and right now,...
SRQ Airport raising parking rates starting Friday
Dog the Bounty Hunter appeared at Brian Laundrie’s parents’ house on Saturday.
How do bail agents operate in Florida?
Randall Thurman, 34, a registered sex offender, was killed in a vehicle collided with an...
Good Samaritan helps deputies track down Amber Alert suspect killed in pursuit with authorities
(Source: Pexels)
Roadwork near Sarasota Square Mall to squeeze traffic until Thursday

Latest News

The family of Gabby Petito show tattoos they got Monday.
Family thanks FBI, media for their help in finding Gabby Petito
Trooper Kenn Watson talks pedestrian safety
Trooper Kenn Watson talks pedestrian safety
Douglas Ben Sanders
North Port man faces child porn charges
According to Miramar police, the plane came down on Palm Avenue, just north of Miramar Parkway.
Two survive plane crash in South Florida