Community cleanup set for Osprey/Vamo area

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County officials have announced a free community cleanup for the Osprey/Vamo area.

This cleanup will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 8 a.m. to Noon.

Dumpsters for residents in the area will be available at the following locations:

300 N. Tamiami Trl. in Osprey

Grace Church located at 8521 Vamo Rd. in Sarasota

Across from Gulf Gate Public Library at 7112 Curtiss Ave. in Sarasota

Hazardous waste like paint and gas will not be accepted at those locations. However, it may be taken to the Sarasota County Chemical Collection Center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday through Saturday. The centers are located at 8750 Bee Ridge Rd. in Sarasota and 250 S. Jackson Rd. in Venice.

Electronics, appliances, computers, and tires no larger than 25x16 will be accepted the 300 N. Tamiami Trl. location.

For more information, you can contact the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 or click here.

