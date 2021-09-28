Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Brian Laundrie’s mother checked into Pinellas Co. campground days after son returned home

The documents did not say whether or not Brian was with her
Search for Laundrie at Florida nature preserve ended for the night Friday. (Source: CNN...
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As ABC7 reported Tuesday afternoon, public records from Pinellas County show that Roberta Laundrie, mother of Brian Laundrie, checked into a campground at Ft. De Soto in Pinellas County two times.

Documents show she was there twice between Sept 6 and 8, but the documents did not indicate whether her son or husband were with her. She was given “Site 001-Waterfront” for her parking spot.

Gabby Petito was found dead following a cross country road trip with her fiance, Brian Laundrie.

Laundrie then returned with Gabby’s van to his parents’ home in North Port on Sept. 1

The Laundries have remained silent with the exception of Brian’s sister and a few statements from their lawyer. A federal warrant has been issued for Brian Laundrie in connection with bank fraud, but not Gabrielle’s disappearance and death.

They told investigators that Brian was headed toward the 25,000 acre Carlton Reserve. FBI agents have been searching the area for days with no success.

ABC7 will update this story as more information is received.

