Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Alan Jackson reveals nerve condition affecting his balance

FILE - Alan Jackson performs at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on April 15,...
FILE - Alan Jackson performs at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on April 15, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country superstar Alan Jackson revealed in an interview Tuesday that he has a degenerative nerve condition that affects his balance but he intends to keep performing.

Jackson, 62, said in an interview aired on NBC’s “Today” show that he was diagnosed with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease a decade ago. He said it was a genetic condition and its effects on his ability to walk have been getting more noticeable. The condition does not alter his life expectancy, he said.

“I know I’m stumbling around on stage,” he told Jenna Bush Hager. “And now I’m having a little trouble balancing, even in front of the microphone, and so I just feel very uncomfortable.”

The singer-songwriter from Newnan, Georgia, released a new album “Where Have You Gone” this year and he remains one of country music’s top male artists, with more than 43 million albums sold in the U.S., according to the Recording Industry Association of America.

The Country Music Hall of Famer’s best known hits include “Chattahoochee” and “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere.”

Jackson has continued to tour despite the condition and says he wants to continue to perform as much as he can.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of Gabby Petito show tattoos they got Monday.
Family thanks FBI, media for their help in finding Gabby Petito
The Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport is growing faster than it ever has, and right now,...
SRQ Airport raising parking rates starting Friday
Dog the Bounty Hunter appeared at Brian Laundrie’s parents’ house on Saturday.
How do bail agents operate in Florida?
Randall Thurman, 34, a registered sex offender, was killed in a vehicle collided with an...
Good Samaritan helps deputies track down Amber Alert suspect killed in pursuit with authorities
(Source: Pexels)
Roadwork near Sarasota Square Mall to squeeze traffic until Thursday

Latest News

This photo shows Don and Margie Varnadoe attending a March 2021 awards banquet in Savannah,...
Couple celebrating 50th anniversary died in train derailment
The explosion happened at Westlake Chemical’s Petro Complex 2 Unit on La. 108, according to...
3 of 5 injured in explosion at Louisiana chemical plant have been released from hospital
FILE - In this June 26, 2021 file photo, a bouquet of flowers from a mourner is placed near the...
Family files lawsuit over deadly balloon crash in New Mexico
Kelsi Dungan and Derek Medjesky both have Down syndrome and have become the faces of the Dream...
A perfect proposal: Couple gets engaged at charity fashion show
Sarasota County for Web wwsb generic
Community cleanup set for Osprey/Vamo area