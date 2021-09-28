Two survive plane crash in South Florida

MIRAMAR Fla. (WPLG) - Two people were seriously injured after their small plane crashed in Miramar Monday evening, according to Local 10 News.

The Miami ABC affiliate says the Cessna 172 Skyhawk attempted an emergency landing on Palm Avenue north of Miramar Parkway. The plane’s wings remained intact after the aircraft hit the ground but the tail and propeller were broken off broke by the impact.

A spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that the four-seater Cessna made an emergency landing. From there, the pilot and passenger were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA are investigating.

