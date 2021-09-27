(WWSB) - A Blue Alert was recently issued for a man suspected of killing a deputy in Florida. This may have left people asking, “What is a Blue Alert?”

According to the National Blue Alert System’s website, “The Blue Alert will provide the means to speed the apprehension of violent criminals who kill or seriously injure local, state, or federal law enforcement officers.” This alert can also be used for “an officer who is missing in connection with the officer’s official duties.”

A Blue Alert will also be used for “an imminent and credible threat that an individual intends to cause the serious injury or death of a law enforcement officer.”

As of right now, 33 states have formal statewide Blue Alert plans, 4 states have pending Blue Alert legislation, and 2 states are new network members. Florida is a state that has a formal Blue Alert plan. This is all according to COPS with the United States Department of Justice.

“Under the Blue Alert Plan, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, in conjunction with the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles’ Florida Highway Patrol and the Florida Department of Transportation would immediately broadcast important information about the offender when this information would help avert further harm or assist in the apprehension of the suspect. A Blue Alert is disseminated to the public through the Emergency Alert System by broadcasting the alert on television, radio, and dynamic message signs located along the state’s highways.”

You can sign up for Blue Alerts, AMBER Alerts, and Silver Alerts in Florida by clicking here.

