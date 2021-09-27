Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Voter registration deadline nearing for certain residents across the Suncoast

Voter registration deadline is quickly approaching.
Voter registration deadline is quickly approaching.(KOTA)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner is now reminding residents of the City of Venice and Town of Longboat Key that the voter registration deadline is approaching.

This registration is for residents who are wanting to vote in their respective Nov. 2 elections. That deadline is Monday, Oct. 4.

Turner is recommending that voters check their voter eligibility and confirm their registration information is up to date before that deadline. Voters can also click here and go to “My Voter Status” to confirm their status or update their records.

The new paper registration applications need to be completed, signed, and returned in person to an elections office or postmarked by the deadline on Oct. 4. Applications that are submitted electronically through the Register to Vote Florida website, can be submitted no later than 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 4.

If you need to make changes, they can be made in the following way:

  • Name changes: This must be submitted on a Florida Voter Registration application any time prior to voting
  • Signature updates: This must be submitted on a Florida Voter Registration application and must be received by the supervisor of elections before the voter’s ballot is received
  • Address changes: Residence address changes within the state can be made on a Voter Registration application or other signed written notice. It can also be done by phone or electronic means, in which case the voter must provide his or her date of birth, the last four digits of his or her Social Security number, Florida Driver License number, or Florida ID card. Address changes within the state can be made any time before voting.

Applications can be found at all three elections offices in Sarasota, Venice, and North Port. They can also be found at public libraries, military recruitment offices, and public assistance officers. They can also be downloaded here.

Voter Registration applications can also be submitted through any tax collector’s office that issues Florida driver licenses or Florida ID cards.

For more information or help, you can call the Supervisor of Elections Office at 941-861-8619.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick McDowell.
Florida Blue Alert issued for man suspected of killing deputy
Dog the Bounty Hunter was captured at the Laundrie's family house, Saturday.
Dog the Bounty Hunter appeared at Brian Laundrie’s family house
Dog the Bounty Hunter appeared at Brian Laundrie’s parents’ house on Saturday.
How do bail agents operate in Florida?
Graphic
Humidity drops, Red Tide is back and the tropics are hopping!
Police and the FBI are searching for Brian Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve in Florida.
Survival instructor: Laundrie could hide in Carlton Reserve for months with enough supplies

Latest News

(Source: Pexels)
Temporary road closure in Sarasota County
Jason Robinson
Man accused of killing girlfriend, attacking deputy
The Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport is growing faster than it ever has, and right now,...
SRQ Airport raising parking rates starting Friday
Keith Hill
Police: Sarasota man arrested after child porn found on phone