Voter registration deadline nearing for certain residents across the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner is now reminding residents of the City of Venice and Town of Longboat Key that the voter registration deadline is approaching.

This registration is for residents who are wanting to vote in their respective Nov. 2 elections. That deadline is Monday, Oct. 4.

Turner is recommending that voters check their voter eligibility and confirm their registration information is up to date before that deadline. Voters can also click here and go to “My Voter Status” to confirm their status or update their records.

The new paper registration applications need to be completed, signed, and returned in person to an elections office or postmarked by the deadline on Oct. 4. Applications that are submitted electronically through the Register to Vote Florida website, can be submitted no later than 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 4.

If you need to make changes, they can be made in the following way:

Name changes: This must be submitted on a Florida Voter Registration application any time prior to voting

Signature updates: This must be submitted on a Florida Voter Registration application and must be received by the supervisor of elections before the voter’s ballot is received

Address changes: Residence address changes within the state can be made on a Voter Registration application or other signed written notice. It can also be done by phone or electronic means, in which case the voter must provide his or her date of birth, the last four digits of his or her Social Security number, Florida Driver License number, or Florida ID card. Address changes within the state can be made any time before voting.

Applications can be found at all three elections offices in Sarasota, Venice, and North Port. They can also be found at public libraries, military recruitment offices, and public assistance officers. They can also be downloaded here.

Voter Registration applications can also be submitted through any tax collector’s office that issues Florida driver licenses or Florida ID cards.

For more information or help, you can call the Supervisor of Elections Office at 941-861-8619.

