Temporary road closure in Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Transportation has announced a temporary road closure for residents of Sarasota County.

Southbound U.S. 41 between South Beneva Road/Vamo Road and Marcia Street will have a right lane closure. This closure will last from Tuesday, Sept. 28 to Thursday, Sept. 30. It will last from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on each of those days.

Officials are asking motorists in that area to expect delays and consider alternate routes.

