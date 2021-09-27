Advertise With Us
Temporary road closure in Sarasota County

(Source: Pexels)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Transportation has announced a temporary road closure for residents of Sarasota County.

Southbound U.S. 41 between South Beneva Road/Vamo Road and Marcia Street will have a right lane closure. This closure will last from Tuesday, Sept. 28 to Thursday, Sept. 30. It will last from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on each of those days.

Officials are asking motorists in that area to expect delays and consider alternate routes.

