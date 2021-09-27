SRQ changing parking rates starting Friday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Bradenton International Airport will be changing parking rates.

Daily rates in Long Term and the Shade Lot will each be increased by $1. This means it will be $13 to $14 for Long Term and $14 to $15 for the Shade Lot.

Airport officials also said the free 30-minute parking option will be discontinued in all parking lots. Customers are being encouraged to use the free cellphone lot located on Rental Car Road.

These rates will go into effect on Friday, Oct. 1.

