SRQ changing parking rates starting Friday

The Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport is growing faster than it ever has, and right now, they’re just fighting to keep up.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Bradenton International Airport will be changing parking rates.

Daily rates in Long Term and the Shade Lot will each be increased by $1. This means it will be $13 to $14 for Long Term and $14 to $15 for the Shade Lot.

Airport officials also said the free 30-minute parking option will be discontinued in all parking lots. Customers are being encouraged to use the free cellphone lot located on Rental Car Road.

These rates will go into effect on Friday, Oct. 1.

