Sarasota man arrested after child porn found on phone, police say

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man is in jail after his girlfriend found sexually explicit videos involving children as young as 5 years old on his phone, police say.

And detectives believe there may be additional victims.

Keith Hill, 33, of Sarasota, is facing charges including three capital sexual battery with a victim under 12, 36 counts of possession of child pornography, and three counts of lewd lascivious molestation of a victim under 12.

In August, Sarasota Police detectives began an investigation after Hill’s girlfriend found the disturbing videos on his cellphone and contacted police.

Following Hill’s arrest, a search warrant was issued to be able to examine Hills phone. The forensic exam found additional sexually explicit videos of another victim, a 5-year-old boy, investigators say.

This month, while in jail, Hill made contact with family members of the victims through calls and text messages, the arrest report said. Hill also asked other people to contact the family members of the victims.

He is facing additional charges of tampering with a witness and violation of a no contact order.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Megan Buck at 941-263-6067 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com

