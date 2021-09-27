FBI takes over search for Brian Laundrie at Carlton Reserve, Laundrie family attorney releases statement

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The FBI has now taken charge of the search for Brian Laundrie and is switching strategies.

On Monday - day 10 of the search for Laundrie - North Port Police officials said they are assisting as the FBI leads the search efforts with a more focused, smaller team.

NPPD officials said the FBI’s search on week two is “targeted based on intelligence” as they comb areas where they think Laundrie is most likely to be.

It’s a mystery if this week will yield better results, but better conditions for the searchers are likely.

The Carlton Reserve is expected to be much drier this week after heavy rainfall flooded the majority of the territory. If waters can recede this week as the rain holds back, crews will have a better shot at reaching areas that were previously too difficult to explore.

And the attorney for the Laundrie Family, Steven Bertolino, released the following statement on Monday:

“Chris and Roberta Laundrie do not know where Brian is. They are concerned about Brian and hope the FBI can locate him. The speculation by the public and some in the press that the parents assisted Brian in leaving the family home or in avoiding arrest on a warrant that was issued after Brian had already been missing for several days is just wrong.”

