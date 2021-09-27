Dry and stable air in place for the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Last week’s cold front is finally having an impact on the Suncoast. The front combines with upper air winds to pull in drier air, not only at the surface but aloft as well. An upper air trough directs winds aloft out of the northwest and is allowing for dry air to pour in at the higher reaches of the atmosphere. At the surface, a high-pressure ridge is building to our west and drawing in a surface wind from the northeast. This is also moving in drier surface air. The combination is drying the entire collum of the air above us and effectively bringing a near-zero rain chance for several days.

The tropics remain active with three suspect areas where development may occur of the next few days, and major hurricane Sam. However, None of the systems appear to threaten land at this point and all stay clear of the Suncoast in the foreseeable future.

