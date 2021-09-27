Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Business economists lower growth forecasts due to virus

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The nation’s business economists now expect slower economic growth this year due to the widespread delta variant of the coronavirus, while also saying the economy could improve more quickly next year as vaccinations become more accepted.

In a survey being released Monday, the National Association for Business Economics found that its panel now expects full-year economic growth of 5.6%, down from a forecast for 6.7% growth in NABE’s previous survey in May.

However, economists raised their forecast for 2022 economic growth to 3.5% from a previous outlook of 2.8%.

Inflation should remain at elevated levels through the fourth quarter before moderating next year, the survey’s panelists predict.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick McDowell.
Florida Blue Alert issued for man suspected of killing deputy
Dog the Bounty Hunter was captured at the Laundrie's family house, Saturday.
Dog the Bounty Hunter appeared at Brian Laundrie’s family house
Dog the Bounty Hunter appeared at Brian Laundrie’s parents’ house on Saturday.
How do bail agents operate in Florida?
Graphic
Humidity drops, Red Tide is back and the tropics are hopping!
Police and the FBI are searching for Brian Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve in Florida.
Survival instructor: Laundrie could hide in Carlton Reserve for months with enough supplies

Latest News

A video tribute to Charlie Watts plays before the Rolling Stones perform during the "No Filter"...
Rolling Stones open American tour, pay tribute to Charlie Watts
Buchanan pushes bill to increase penalties for killing first responders
Kierra Coles has been missing for three years.
Inequalities cited in Black, Indigenous missing persons cases
A Resident passes next to a damaged Greek Orthodox chapel after a strong earthquake in...
Strong quake hits Greek island of Crete; 1 dead, 20 injured