Buchanan pushes bill to increase penalties for killing first responders

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody will hold a news conference at 9:45 a.m. today at the Bradenton Police Department with U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan and local leaders in Bradenton to urge the passage of the Thin Blue Line Act.

The Thin Blue Line Act would provide additional aggravating factors for the imposition of the death penalty for people convicted of targeting and killing police and firefighters.

Buchanan and Moody will be joined by Bradenton Police Chief Melanie Bevan, Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells, Bradenton Mayor Gene Brown, State Sen. Jim Boyd and State Rep. William Robinson, Jr.

