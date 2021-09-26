A week of warm and sunny weather

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Overall the weekend has been fairly sunny and warm with a few pass by showers. As we end out the weekend, we can expect mostly clear skies overnight with lows dropping down to the lower 70′s by sunrise.

The new week kicks off with more sunshine and warm temperatures. Humidity will not be as bad as we head into this week as we continue to see periods of dry air filtering in. However, although the humidity won’t be oppressive, it will still be quite warm with highs every day near the upper 80′s to lower 90′s.

Rain chances remain slim to none for the next seven day. This highest rain chances come later in the week towards the weekend and that chance is only 20%.

Hurricane Sam remains a powerful category 4 hurricane with winds around 150 mph.

