Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

A sunshine Sunday on the way

By Justin Hobbs
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -We kicked off the weekend with abundant sunshine and more is on the way for the rest of the weekend. Waking up Sunday expect temperatures in the mid to lower 70′s with fairly comfortable conditions. However, by the afternoon it will get quite toasty. Temperatures will climb to the lower 90′s with the heat index in the upper 90′s.

Rain chances are not completely zero for Sunday but the chance is very familiar, around 20% or less. Rain chances heading into the week will stay nearly the same at around 10% or less for nearly every day.

The humidity won’t be an issue in the morning but Sunday afternoon it could be steamy at times; however, as we progress into the week the dry air filters in more. Expect the afternoons to be comfortable but quite warm!

Hurricane Sam remains a strong category 4 storm and will remain so until Wednesday before slightly weakening. Latest models keep the cyclone out in the Atlantic.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LAUNDRIE HOME
No evidence shots fired at Laundrie home after police called to scene
Graphic
Humidity drops, Red Tide is back and the tropics are hopping!
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Woman hospitalized after she was ejected from Manatee County car crash
Police video from Moab, Utah, shows 22-year-old Gabby Petito argued with her boyfriend Brian...
Search for Brian Laundrie wraps for the evening, attorney says he left essential items at home
Police and the FBI are searching for Brian Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve in Florida.
Survival instructor: Laundrie could hide in Carlton Reserve for months with enough supplies

Latest News

vigil
Vigil memoiral
robery
Covalence store robbery
gabby
Butterfly release and vigil for Gabby set to take place Saturday night - 11pm Report
shots
No evidence of shots fires at Laundrie home after police called to scene