A sunshine Sunday on the way

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -We kicked off the weekend with abundant sunshine and more is on the way for the rest of the weekend. Waking up Sunday expect temperatures in the mid to lower 70′s with fairly comfortable conditions. However, by the afternoon it will get quite toasty. Temperatures will climb to the lower 90′s with the heat index in the upper 90′s.

Rain chances are not completely zero for Sunday but the chance is very familiar, around 20% or less. Rain chances heading into the week will stay nearly the same at around 10% or less for nearly every day.

The humidity won’t be an issue in the morning but Sunday afternoon it could be steamy at times; however, as we progress into the week the dry air filters in more. Expect the afternoons to be comfortable but quite warm!

Hurricane Sam remains a strong category 4 storm and will remain so until Wednesday before slightly weakening. Latest models keep the cyclone out in the Atlantic.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.