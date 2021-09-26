Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Over 27,000 pounds of frozen DiGiorno pizzas recalled due to undeclared allergens

The label of the recalled Digiorno's frozen pizza.
The label of the recalled Digiorno's frozen pizza.(FSIS/USDA)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Nestle is recalling over 27,000 pounds of frozen pizza because of misbranding and undeclared allergens, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The recalled DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust pepperoni pizza packages might contain frozen three meat pizza, which has textured soy protein and is not included on the product label. Soy protein is a known allergen.

The product is listed in the recall as:

  • 26-oz. carton containing “DIGIORNO PEPPERONI CRISPY PAN CRUST” with lot code 1181510721 and “Best By” date of MAR2022 on the label.

The recalled products are labeled “EST. 1682A” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

There haven’t been reports of adverse reactions in connection with the recalled product.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LAUNDRIE HOME
No evidence shots fired at Laundrie home after police called to scene
Graphic
Humidity drops, Red Tide is back and the tropics are hopping!
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Woman hospitalized after she was ejected from Manatee County car crash
Police video from Moab, Utah, shows 22-year-old Gabby Petito argued with her boyfriend Brian...
Search for Brian Laundrie wraps for the evening, attorney says he left essential items at home
Police and the FBI are searching for Brian Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve in Florida.
Survival instructor: Laundrie could hide in Carlton Reserve for months with enough supplies

Latest News

Patrick McDowell.
Florida Blue Alert issued for man suspected of killing LEO
Dog the Bounty Hunter appeared at Brian Laundrie’s parents’ house on Saturday.
How do bounty hunters operate in Florida?
This photo shows 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
Missing La. toddler presumed deceased, source says; stepfather arrested in disappearance
At least three people were killed when an Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago...
Investigators probe Amtrak derailment that killed 3