Lower humidity and a dry week ahead!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 5:45 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have a dry week with a northeast breeze, bringing dew points back into the 60s, which means lower humidity for several days. And we’re entering a drier weather pattern as we ease into October. That’s great beach weather, but red tide is returning to some of our northern beaches, along with some jellyfish to watch out for, especially at our southern beaches.

Red Tide Sunday
Red Tide Sunday(Station)

Hurricane Sam is getting stronger in the Atlantic, but is no threat to land at this time. A few more smaller storms have potential to develop this week, but there are no storms threatening the Suncoast for several days!

Tropical Outlook
Tropical Outlook(Station)

