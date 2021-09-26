Large crowd turns out for Gabby Petito’s funeral service in New York

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hundreds of people were in attendance today for Gabby Petito’s memorial service in a Holbrook funeral home Sunday.

Petito’s memorial was held at Moloney’s Funeral Home in Holbrook, New York, exactly one week after her body was discovered in Wyoming after she was declared missing a little over two weeks ago.

The service was open to the public and hundreds of people came out to share their respects to the Petito family. In attendance were more than 100 firefighters to support their peer, James Schmidt, Gabby’s stepfather.

“We do funerals, unfortunately, and we’re good at it.” said Schmidt, “I’ve written eulogies, I’ve planned these funerals. And not one of them could ever prepare me for this moment.”

Joseph Petito, Gabby’s father, also spoke to the packed crowd on Sunday about the impact his daughter has had on the rest of the world.

“The entire planet knows this woman’s name,” Petito said. “She’s inspired a lot of women and a lot of men to do what’s best for them first. Put yourself first. And do it now while you have time.”

Petito also told the mourners in attendance, “I don’t want you guys to be sad... Gabby didn’t live that way. That wasn’t her way.”

Gabby’s remains were cremated in Wyoming ahead of the services following an autopsy that declared her death a homicide.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.