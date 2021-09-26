How do bounty hunters operate in Florida?

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -

With the arrival of Dog the Bounty Hunter in North Point coming to assist in the search for Brian Laundrie, ABC7 decided to find out how bounty hunters are allowed to operate in Florida.

It’s not as simple as lacing up your shoes and following your nose.

The State of Florida has a lot of rules for people who want to go after fugitives.

Dog the Bounty Hunter knocking on the door of Brian Laundrie’s parents is raising some eyebrows.

So, we found out what it takes to become a bounty hunter in Florida, which in this state is usually called a bail agent.

To become a licensed bail agent, you’ll need to meet a few requirements.

You’ll have to be an adult Florida resident, have at least a high school diploma and you cannot be convicted of a felony or any crime penalized by a year or more in jail.

If that you meet those standards, it’s on the tests.

First, you’d have to pass the bail bond licensing exam, then you’re able to take the bail bond agent exam and provide a few references who can vouch for your character.

If you’ve watched dog the bounty hunter on TV before you might be familiar with how these agents operate.

They are allowed to pursue and arrest fugitives who have skipped bail.

While they don’t need to get a warrant like the police do, the agent will have to have documents relevant to that case when they apprehend someone as well paperwork identifying themselves as a licensed agent.

It is important to emphasize anyone who tries bounty hunting first needs to get a license. If you try to get by without one, you can be faced with a class three felony.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.