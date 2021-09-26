Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

How do bounty hunters operate in Florida?

Dog the Bounty Hunter appeared at Brian Laundrie’s parents’ house on Saturday.
Dog the Bounty Hunter appeared at Brian Laundrie’s parents’ house on Saturday.
By Shane Battis
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -

With the arrival of Dog the Bounty Hunter in North Point coming to assist in the search for Brian Laundrie, ABC7 decided to find out how bounty hunters are allowed to operate in Florida.

It’s not as simple as lacing up your shoes and following your nose.

The State of Florida has a lot of rules for people who want to go after fugitives.

Dog the Bounty Hunter knocking on the door of Brian Laundrie’s parents is raising some eyebrows.

So, we found out what it takes to become a bounty hunter in Florida, which in this state is usually called a bail agent.

To become a licensed bail agent, you’ll need to meet a few requirements.

You’ll have to be an adult Florida resident, have at least a high school diploma and you cannot be convicted of a felony or any crime penalized by a year or more in jail.

If that you meet those standards, it’s on the tests.

First, you’d have to pass the bail bond licensing exam, then you’re able to take the bail bond agent exam and provide a few references who can vouch for your character.

If you’ve watched dog the bounty hunter on TV before you might be familiar with how these agents operate.

They are allowed to pursue and arrest fugitives who have skipped bail.

While they don’t need to get a warrant like the police do, the agent will have to have documents relevant to that case when they apprehend someone as well paperwork identifying themselves as a licensed agent.

It is important to emphasize anyone who tries bounty hunting first needs to get a license. If you try to get by without one, you can be faced with a class three felony.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LAUNDRIE HOME
No evidence shots fired at Laundrie home after police called to scene
Graphic
Humidity drops, Red Tide is back and the tropics are hopping!
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Woman hospitalized after she was ejected from Manatee County car crash
Police video from Moab, Utah, shows 22-year-old Gabby Petito argued with her boyfriend Brian...
Search for Brian Laundrie wraps for the evening, attorney says he left essential items at home
Police and the FBI are searching for Brian Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve in Florida.
Survival instructor: Laundrie could hide in Carlton Reserve for months with enough supplies

Latest News

Patrick McDowell.
Florida Blue Alert issued for man suspected of killing LEO
Aryana Santana
Event held today for family of Palmetto High Student who died of COVID complications
Gabby Petito STILL
Butterfly release and candlelit vigil held for Gabby Petito in North Port
Dog the Bounty Hunter was captured at the Laundrie's family house, Saturday.
Dog the Bounty Hunter appeared at Brian Laundrie’s family house