Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Florida Blue Alert issued for man suspected of killing LEO

Patrick McDowell.
Patrick McDowell.(NCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Blue Alert has been issued for Patrick McDowell, the man accused of shooting a deputy in Nassau County.

Blue Alerts are activated when a member of law enforcement is hurt, killed, or missing while on duty.

Officials say Deputy Joshua Moyers was shot twice. Moyers eventually died from his injuries. FDLE is hoping someone will recognize McDowell.

He was last seen in the area of US 301 and Sandy Ford Road in Callahan, Fla. He has a tattoo on his left shoulder that states “Death before Dishonor.” He served in the marines.

If you have information, contact law enforcement. DO NOT APPROACH THE SUBJECT.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LAUNDRIE HOME
No evidence shots fired at Laundrie home after police called to scene
Graphic
Humidity drops, Red Tide is back and the tropics are hopping!
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Woman hospitalized after she was ejected from Manatee County car crash
Police video from Moab, Utah, shows 22-year-old Gabby Petito argued with her boyfriend Brian...
Search for Brian Laundrie wraps for the evening, attorney says he left essential items at home
Police and the FBI are searching for Brian Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve in Florida.
Survival instructor: Laundrie could hide in Carlton Reserve for months with enough supplies

Latest News

Dog the Bounty Hunter appeared at Brian Laundrie’s parents’ house on Saturday.
How do bounty hunters operate in Florida?
Aryana Santana
Event held today for family of Palmetto High Student who died of COVID complications
Gabby Petito STILL
Butterfly release and candlelit vigil held for Gabby Petito in North Port
Dog the Bounty Hunter was captured at the Laundrie's family house, Saturday.
Dog the Bounty Hunter appeared at Brian Laundrie’s family house