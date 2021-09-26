Florida Blue Alert issued for man suspected of killing LEO

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Blue Alert has been issued for Patrick McDowell, the man accused of shooting a deputy in Nassau County.

Blue Alerts are activated when a member of law enforcement is hurt, killed, or missing while on duty.

Officials say Deputy Joshua Moyers was shot twice. Moyers eventually died from his injuries. FDLE is hoping someone will recognize McDowell.

He was last seen in the area of US 301 and Sandy Ford Road in Callahan, Fla. He has a tattoo on his left shoulder that states “Death before Dishonor.” He served in the marines.

If you have information, contact law enforcement. DO NOT APPROACH THE SUBJECT.

We’ve had several people asking about tattoos… these are Patrick McDowell’s tattoos. Thank you for your help and support. Also including another shot of his face to keep that circulating.#findMcDowell pic.twitter.com/k8wtgmVPYm — Nassau County SO (@NCSO_FL) September 26, 2021

