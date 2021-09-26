Advertise With Us
Dog the Bounty Hunter appeared at Brian Laundrie’s family house

Dog the Bounty Hunter was captured at the Laundrie's family house, Saturday.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Dog the Bounty Hunter appeared at Brian Laundrie’s family house in North Port on Saturday afternoon.

The television personality, whose name is Duane Chapman, was seen walking straight to the Laundrie house before knocking on the door. However, no one answered.

Crews continue searching for Brian Laundrie over the weekend at the Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County. North Port Police tells ABC7 their search will focus on “areas of more likelihood.” They say these are areas that are harder to reach.

Also, A funeral service for 22-year-old Gabrielle Petito has been set for Sunday, Sept. 26, from noon to 5 p.m. in Holbrook, New York, her father said on Twitter Friday.

