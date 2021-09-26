Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Butterfly release and candlelit vigil held for Gabby Petito in North Port

Gabby Petito STILL
Gabby Petito STILL(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The sounds of amazing grace and cheers filled the green of North Port City Hall as residents of North Port and other parts of Florida gathered Saturday evening for a butterfly release and candlelit vigil for Gabby Petito. The idea of this event came about as people on social media have been associating Gabby Petito with butterflies due to one of her very last Instagram posts being in front of a butterfly mural in Utah.

One of those attendees was Miami native Emily Reyes, she said the reason for the nearly four-hour hike from Miami said even though she didn’t know Gabby she’s afraid of the situation.

“I just wanted to pay our respects to gabby,” said Reyes. “It makes me cry because even though I didn’t know her, it’s a scary situation to be in.”

Other attendees included locals such as Kenneth Waite, who said he was also here to pay his respects.

“It’s very upsetting and I am here to send my condolences,” said Waite

Waite said even though he is here to pay his respects, he ultimately hopes this won’t happen in his neighborhood again.

“Hopefully it won’t happen anywhere near here again, you know it’s very upsetting,” said Waite.

As for Reyes, seeing something like this is something she said is a sight to see.

“It’s very beautiful to see and something very nice to just witness and be a part of,” said Reyes.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LAUNDRIE HOME
No evidence shots fired at Laundrie home after police called to scene
Graphic
Humidity drops, Red Tide is back and the tropics are hopping!
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Woman hospitalized after she was ejected from Manatee County car crash
Police video from Moab, Utah, shows 22-year-old Gabby Petito argued with her boyfriend Brian...
Search for Brian Laundrie wraps for the evening, attorney says he left essential items at home
Police and the FBI are searching for Brian Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve in Florida.
Survival instructor: Laundrie could hide in Carlton Reserve for months with enough supplies

Latest News

Dog the Bounty Hunter was captured at the Laundrie's family house, Saturday.
Dog the Bounty Hunter appeared at Brian Laundrie’s family house
Graphic
Lower humidity and a dry week ahead!
Suicide Prevention
Suicide Prevention Walk
Suncoast Fan Fest
Suncoast Fan Fest