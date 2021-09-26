Butterfly release and candlelit vigil held for Gabby Petito in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The sounds of amazing grace and cheers filled the green of North Port City Hall as residents of North Port and other parts of Florida gathered Saturday evening for a butterfly release and candlelit vigil for Gabby Petito. The idea of this event came about as people on social media have been associating Gabby Petito with butterflies due to one of her very last Instagram posts being in front of a butterfly mural in Utah.

One of those attendees was Miami native Emily Reyes, she said the reason for the nearly four-hour hike from Miami said even though she didn’t know Gabby she’s afraid of the situation.

“I just wanted to pay our respects to gabby,” said Reyes. “It makes me cry because even though I didn’t know her, it’s a scary situation to be in.”

Other attendees included locals such as Kenneth Waite, who said he was also here to pay his respects.

“It’s very upsetting and I am here to send my condolences,” said Waite

Waite said even though he is here to pay his respects, he ultimately hopes this won’t happen in his neighborhood again.

“Hopefully it won’t happen anywhere near here again, you know it’s very upsetting,” said Waite.

As for Reyes, seeing something like this is something she said is a sight to see.

“It’s very beautiful to see and something very nice to just witness and be a part of,” said Reyes.

