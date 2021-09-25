Advertise With Us
Woman hospitalized after she was ejected from Manatee County car crash

By Shane Battis
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) -

A woman is in the hospital after she was ejected from her seat during a car crash in Manatee County Friday night.

Florida Highway Patrol reports the woman, a 48-year-old, was ejected when the driver of a Polaris Slingshot she was riding in tried to make a U-turn on Lorraine Road, south of 59th Avenue East.

The crash report notes that she was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

She’s being cared for at Blake Medical Facility and is in critical condition.

FHP is investigating the crash.

