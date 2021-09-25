Woman hospitalized after she was ejected from Manatee County car crash

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) -

A woman is in the hospital after she was ejected from her seat during a car crash in Manatee County Friday night.

Florida Highway Patrol reports the woman, a 48-year-old, was ejected when the driver of a Polaris Slingshot she was riding in tried to make a U-turn on Lorraine Road, south of 59th Avenue East.

The crash report notes that she was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

She’s being cared for at Blake Medical Facility and is in critical condition.

FHP is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.