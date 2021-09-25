Advertise With Us
Search for Brian Laundrie continues for 8th day, while a memorial is planned for Gabby Petito in North Port

A butterfly release and vigil for Gabby will happen Saturday night in North Port City Hall.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 5:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A funeral service for 22-year-old Gabrielle Petito has been set for Sunday, Sept. 26, from noon to 5 p.m. in Holbrook, New York, her father said on Twitter Friday.

In the meantime, a butterfly release and vigil for Gabby will happen Saturday night in North Port City Hall. Organizers say 100 butterflies will be released. A vigil to honor and remember the 22-year-old will also be part of the event.

“Our community has taken her in our arms and when we were just first looking for her and then to locate her was a nice gesture and closure to her family and our condolences as a community to come together here at our holiday tree and to recognize Gabby and who she was,” said Lisa Correll, organizer of the Gabby Petito memorial.

“With all the chaos in this world, I think this is the right thing to do showing that we all really have a heart and it beats real strong for all of us,” said North Port resident Francine Cronin.

The butterfly release and vigil is happening from 7 to 9 p.m.

Meanwhile, the search for Brian Laundrie continues Saturday morning and will focus on “areas of more likelihood.”

When asked to clarify, North Port PIO Josh Taylor explained that they meant more specific areas, such as ponds as opposed to a larger blanket search of the reserve.

