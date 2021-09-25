Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office gives families space to remember homicide victims

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -

Sarasota County is pausing to remember lives lost to homicide.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is honoring everyone we’ve lost today for the National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims.

Residents are leaving kind notes on a board set up outside the sheriff’s office to pay tribute to their loved ones who have been killed. Others are writing supportive messages for the families they know are still grieving.

One note writes “For my lovely son Ricky. Always in us heart forever.”

The National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims started in 2007. It’s observed on the day a Cincinnati teenager named Lisa was murdered while she was studying abroad in Germany. The idea behind the annual event is to focus on how violent crime impacts communities and find ways to support those who are left behind.

The board will be set up in front of the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office until 7 p.m. Saturday night and everyone is welcome to sign it.

