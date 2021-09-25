Manatee Chamber of Commerce holding Planning Retreat & Leadership Conference

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee Chamber of Commerce is holding a Planning Retreat & Leadership Conference this weekend.

The retreat is made to bring community leaders together from everywhere. That includes businesses and non-profits to governmental agencies.

One official said the retreat is unique because it brings all leadership in Manatee County together to try and “find answers for our future.”

The retreat started on Thursday with an optional golf outing at Noon and an optional cocktail reception and networking dinner. On Friday, those who attended were able to enjoy many panels, from a Law Enforcement Panel Discussion to a segment called, “Think You Know the Bradenton Area? Think Again!”

On Saturday, guests will start with a continental breakfast, some ice breaker challengers, and other panel discussions. One of those includes a County Perspective and Panel Discussion.

Officials at the retreat said the goal is to find the challenges that a community needs to come together to solve.

Members of our team here at ABC7 will be in attendance on Saturday.

