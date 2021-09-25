Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Manatee Chamber of Commerce holding Planning Retreat & Leadership Conference

Retreat & Leadership Conference
Retreat & Leadership Conference(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee Chamber of Commerce is holding a Planning Retreat & Leadership Conference this weekend.

The retreat is made to bring community leaders together from everywhere. That includes businesses and non-profits to governmental agencies.

One official said the retreat is unique because it brings all leadership in Manatee County together to try and “find answers for our future.”

The retreat started on Thursday with an optional golf outing at Noon and an optional cocktail reception and networking dinner. On Friday, those who attended were able to enjoy many panels, from a Law Enforcement Panel Discussion to a segment called, “Think You Know the Bradenton Area? Think Again!”

On Saturday, guests will start with a continental breakfast, some ice breaker challengers, and other panel discussions. One of those includes a County Perspective and Panel Discussion.

Officials at the retreat said the goal is to find the challenges that a community needs to come together to solve.

Members of our team here at ABC7 will be in attendance on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"Anyone with information concerning Mr. Laundrie's role in this matter or his current...
Federal arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie on bank fraud charges
Bertolino Yelp
Petito family demands Laundrie lawyer remove photos of Gabby from Yelp page
Police and the FBI are searching for Brian Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve in Florida.
Survival instructor: Laundrie could hide in Carlton Reserve for months with enough supplies
Brian Laundrie's parents say they haven't heard from him in more than a week.
Neighbors urging Brian Laundrie’s parents to speak out if they know of his whereabouts
Gabby Petito’s murder is heartbreaking news for everyone who has followed her story, but it’s...
Funeral for Gabrielle Petito set for Sunday

Latest News

Teresa forms north of Bermuda and Sam gets bigger
Running out of names again!
LAUNDRIE HOME
No evidence shots fired at Laundrie home after police called to scene
Police video from Moab, Utah, shows 22-year-old Gabby Petito argued with her boyfriend Brian...
Search for Brian Laundrie wraps for the evening, attorney says he left essential items at home
Baby sea turtle documented by Mote Marine
2021 is so far the 4th highest turtle nesting season