Humidity drops, Red Tide is back and the tropics are hopping!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A couple of cold fronts drop down from the north, bringing dew points back into the 60s, which means lower humidity for several days. And we’re entering a drier weather pattern as we ease into October. Normally that would be great beach weather. But red tide is returning to some of our beaches, along with some jellyfish to watch out for, too.

Red Tide (Station)

The tropical Atlantic is still churning out storms, with Sam and Teresa active right now. Teresa will fade quickly, but Sam will strengthen to a major hurricane over the weekend. The good news is that both will stay far into the Atlantic and there are no storms threatening the Suncoast for several days!

Tropical Outlook (Station)

